BWL upgrades customer experience with new customer portal, redesigned bill

The upgraded billing system requires a new account number be issued to every BWL customer.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) has implemented a new secure and user-friendly online customer portal and has redesigned its utility bill to upgrade the customer experience.

The new customer portal has a number of new features including:

  • the ability to view payment history and consumption information,
  • view past billing statements,
  • and view and pay multiple accounts at once.

Customers can sign up for paperless billing, register for automatic payment, and elect to receive various automated emails and text messages.

They can also donate to Pennies for Power, a convenient way for BWL customers to help families in need in the Lansing area pay their utility bills.

Customers will now have the option to pay their bills online by using the “Pay Now” feature. Online payments can be made by credit card, debit card, or eCheck. BWL customer bills have also been upgraded with a new layout that includes easy-to-read graphs and utility consumption details.

In Addition, all credit card payments up to $3,000 that are made online, over the phone, or at a kiosk can now be made without a convenience fee.

“We’re excited about these changes, and they reflect our continual commitment to becoming the Utility of the Future by providing superior customer service,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. “We recognize customers want flexibility, accessibility, convenience, and a user-friendly experience without sacrificing security. These new features deliver all of that.”

BWL has also implemented a new automated phone payment system with features like quick account balance review and numerous payment options with an easy-to-use automated call system.

The upgraded billing system requires a new account number to be issued to every BWL customer. The new account number will be provided on the first upgraded bill, which will be printed and mailed beginning in June. Upon receiving their first bill in the mail, customers will be able to register for the online customer portal and other online bill management options.

For more information on the upgrades, preview the new bills, and to watch a video on the new customer portal, click HERE.

