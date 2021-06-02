Bills requiring photo ID to vote passes Senate Elections Committee

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A set of bills requiring a photo ID to vote in Michigan have passed the Senate Elections Committee.

The bills were introduced after the presidential election in November that some in the GOP claimed was stolen from former President Donald Trump, despite his 154,000 vote loss to President Joe Biden.

The bills would require voters to have a photo ID to vote in person and voters applying for an absentee ballot would have to attach a copy of their ID.

Senate Elections Committee Chair Ruth Johnson said she supported sending the bills to the Senate.

“There is strong bipartisan support for requiring voters to use ID to vote,” said Johnson, R-Holly. “Ensuring the integrity of our elections is critical to a healthy democracy and requiring voters verify their identity with ID is the best way to protect the ‘one person, one vote’ standard.”

However, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson disagrees with the passing of the bills.

“State lawmakers continue legislating on lies instead of telling their constituents the truth – the 2020 election was the most secure election in Michigan history,” said Benson. “The bills passed today will do nothing to bolster the extremely strong voter ID laws Michigan already has, and the politicians pushing the bills through are fine with that, because their real goal is reducing voter turnout.”

The bills passed are just a few of many that would bring massive election reform to Michigan if they were to make it through the Senate and House.

They’ve been criticized by many, including leaders at GM, Ford, and even Christopher Illitch, owner of the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings. Recently, the leaders sent a statement against the election reform bills.

“Government must support equitable access to the ballot to ensure that all eligible voters can exercise their rights,” the statement said. “Government must avoid actions that reduce participation in elections — particularly among historically disenfranchised communities, persons with disabilities, older adults, racial minorities and low-income voters.”

