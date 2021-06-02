Anti-trans athlete bill would also ban women from playing on men’s teams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of high school athletes could be put on the sidelines under a bill in the state legislature. More than 800 girls who play on boys teams would not be able to be on the team.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) says there’s been an average of two transgender student athletes in the state every year for the past five years. Layne Ingram is a local trans advocate.

Ingram said, “This is just one thing after another that’s unfair to a small, small population of our kids who just want to be like very other kid and have an opportunity to play.”

The bill reads: “If the school designates a girls’, women’s, or female team, each pupil who competes for a position on that team must be female based on biological sex” and vice versa.

Ingram says this is a hard hit to those kids who wouldn’t be able to participate.

“I feel for the kids who feel like they have to be worried about being themselves,” Ingram said. “I want them to know they don’t have to worry because we’re going to keep fighting for you. You’re going to be okay. You’re not weird. You’re not wrong and we’ll never stop fighting.”

State senator Lana Theis introduced the bill - she says because of the biological differences between the male and female bodies.

“When competing against female-bodied athletes, male-bodied individuals are biologically benefitted and more easily win the championship spots and also the scholarships,” Theis said.

But this doesn’t just apply to student athletes who are transgender.

Annabelle Sharp just graduated from Pinckney High School, where she played football.

“I was hit just like all the other guys in practice,” Sharp said. “I’m 100% sure none of the guys took it easy on me.”

If this bill were to pass while she was in high school then she, along with 800 other girls who play on boys teams in Michigan, wouldn’t be allowed to play. But while she thinks girls ought to be allowed on boys teams, she doesn’t think boys or trans women should be able to cross over.

Sharp said, “If I would have seen one of them (trans people) come on to my basketball court with my team or on another team, I personally disagree with that because there are biological differences that offer an unfair advantage.”

