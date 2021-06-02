Anheuser-Busch to give away free beer if U.S. reaches July 4th vaccination goal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One beer company wants to give away a stiff drink in hopes to get Americans vaccinated.

Anheuser-Busch is launching a national campaign with the White House to help meet President Biden’s goal of encouraging as many Americans as possible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4th.

When the nation hits the White House’s goal of 70 percent of adults partially vaccinated, Anheuser-Busch is planning to buy everyone 21 years and up a round.

The company says this will be the biggest beer giveaway in its history.

All adults 21 and older have to do is upload a picture of themselves where they enjoy having a beer to receive the drink of their choice.

The giveaway is available to the first 200,000 people.

