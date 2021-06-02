Advertisement

Amazon won’t test job seekers for marijuana

FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France.
FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France.(Michel Spingler | AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that it will stop testing job seekers for marijuana.

The company, the second-largest private employer in the U.S. behind Walmart, is making the change as states legalize cannabis or introduce laws banning employers from testing for it.

In March, a New York man sued Amazon, saying the company rescinded his job offer at an Amazon warehouse because he tested positive for marijuana, even though the city banned employers from testing job applicants for cannabis in 2020.

Amazon said in a blog post that it will still test workers for other drugs and conduct “impairment checks” on the job. And the company said some roles may still require a cannabis test in line with Department of Transportation regulations.

Seattle-based Amazon also said Tuesday that it will support the federal legalization of marijuana by pushing lawmakers to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From June 1 until September 30, Consumers Energy is charging for its summer peak rate.
Consumers Energy to charge 50% more for afternoon electricity
NB US-127 back open after semi accident
DeWitt Twp. Police are looking for the public's help in identifying the subject who is a person...
DeWitt Twp. Police looking for home invasion suspect
COVID-19 restrictions ease for restaurants and bars starting Tuesday
Jamel Bomar escaped custody by fleeing on foot from Sparrow Eaton Hospital after an emergency...
Eaton County Sheriff: Man who escaped custody while in hospital has been apprehended

Latest News

President Biden condemned efforts to restrict voting in remarks Tuesday.
Biden pushes for US voting rights law as restrictions mount
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during...
AP source: Duke’s Krzyzewski to coach last season in 2021-22
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’
Capital Point Investments hosting Lansing Alive event on July 17
FILE – This image from file video shows Ghislaine Maxwell.
Epstein ex Ghislaine Maxwell loses bail bid for 5th time