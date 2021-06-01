Advertisement

Westbound I-496 lane closure starts Tuesday

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-496 will have one lane closed starting Tuesday.

The closure, in both Eaton and Ingham counties, will start at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, and is estimated to be completed at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 11.

The maintenance is part of the Rebuilding Michigan project on I-496, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will add an epoxy overlay to bridges along westbound I-496 from I-96 to Lansing Road.

Funding for the project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improve the condition of the state’s infrastructure.

MDOT Project Profiles: I-496
MDOT Project Profiles: I-496(Michigan Department of Transportation)

