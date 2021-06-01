The Summer Stock Up event begins today

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area United is asking local businesses and community members to participate in the “Summer Stock Up” event. This event helps local food pantries restock with items through the summer.

Local food pantries stay fully stocked during the winter months by holiday donations, but when summer rolls around the donations drop considerably.

There are several ways to participate:

Drop off food items during our drive-thru donation days from June 1-25.

Host a drive at your company, school, or church.

Donate online to our virtual drive.

The statewide Summer Stock Up event evolved out of the popular “Christmas in June” local food drive that was done annually by United Way of Southwest Michigan. They help serve pantries in Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties.

Visit the Capital Area United Way website to learn more about the event.

