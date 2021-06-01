Target reopening fitting rooms after shutting them down due to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A sign of normalcy, Target is reopening their fitting rooms after keeping them closed due to COVID-19.

The retailer told USA Today the plan was to open dressing rooms today, with the exception of a small number that are being used for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Target is one of few retailers to reopen fitting rooms, another example being Kohl’s.

Fitting rooms everywhere have been closed since last year after retailers took action to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Target says it will continue to frequently disinfect and clean stores throughout the day, especially high-touch areas like fitting rooms.

