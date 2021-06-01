Advertisement

Taking a look at home buying trends and what buyers are looking for

By Holly Harper
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -When you get your house ready to sell, it’s different than it was several years ago.

“Five years ago, I was coming in moving furniture, taking photos down, depersonalizing,” said Realtor Carrie Bond with Home Seekers, “Now, if it’s clean, freshly painted and organized, it’s going to sell.”

When it comes to trends in the housing market Bond says she’s seeing a lot of luxury vinyl.

“The best part about it is it’s most of the time waterproof, scratch proof, pet proof, kid proof and it can go anywhere.”

Bond says the two spaces in the home she sees potential buyers looking at the most, are the kitchen and bathrooms so those are a good place to focus your attention.

