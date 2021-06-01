Advertisement

Steven Seagal joins Russian political party

FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.
FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Action star Steven Seagal has joined a political party in Russia.

State news agency TASS reports the U.S.-born actor was given a membership card for a party called A Just Russia – For Truth by the party’s chairman.

He was previously a member of the For Truth party, one of the parties that merged to form A Just Russia – For Truth, according to TASS.

Seagal will reportedly work with the party on environmental issues.

The party said Seagal can’t run for office because of his U.S. citizenship, but foreign citizens can join political parties as long as they also hold Russian citizenship.

Seagal was granted his Russian citizenship in 2016.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamel Bomar escaped custody by fleeing on foot from Sparrow Eaton Hospital after an emergency...
Eaton County Sheriff: Man who escaped custody while in hospital has been apprehended
From June 1 until September 30, Consumers Energy is charging for its summer peak rate.
Consumers Energy to charge 50% more for afternoon electricity
COVID-19 restrictions ease for restaurants and bars starting Tuesday
Lampricides tinting Shiawassee river aren’t dangerous to humans

Latest News

A California man is arrested after assaulting an Asian American officer.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attacks Asian American police officer
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
Biden delivers remarks honoring forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
East Lansing Farmer's Market
East Lansing Farmers Market opens June 6 for the season
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, a worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in...
Meat producer ransomware attack disrupts global production