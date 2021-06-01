Some restaurants not expanding to pre-pandemic hours despite relaxed COVID-19 rules

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s restaurants and bars are now allowed to stay open later. The 11 p.m. curfew was one of many COVID-19 restrictions that went away Tuesday.

But, the state lifting mandates doesn’t necessarily mean everything is going back to normal right away.

“Still going to be a long way back to business as usual,” said Wendie Duggan, Leo’s Lodge general manager.

Duggan said Leo’s Lodge is sticking with the status quo for now.

“We’re going to have to keep our restrictions on ourselves. It’s nice to have these restrictions lifted, but like I said it’s going to be baby steps,” said Duggan.

She said her biggest challenge wasn’t the COVID restrictions m the state cutting her hours, it’s the need for more workers.

“To make sure we’re not overwhelming staff and make sure everyone is getting served the best quality that we can,” said Duggan.

She said even though she can now be open past 11 p.m., she’s keeping her hours where they are. Leo’s Lodge is closed Mondays right now because of the staffing shortage.

“We don’t want to overwhelm our employees. We have to take them into consideration. Everyone is working very hard,” said Duggan.

And she’s not alone.

“Part of the problem is we don’t have enough staff to be open the hours we are right now we are so short staffed,” said Jeffery Oade, The Rusty Mug owner.

The Rusty Mug in Delta Township opened at 11 a.m. weekdays before the pandemic. Now it opens at 3 p.m.

“It’s frustrating because we’re finally to a point where we can open up again and really we can’t open,” said Oade.

Oade said customers are also dealing with the lack of workers with longer wait times.

“I think people are understanding of it because they see the shortage of employees around town, but still some aren’t very happy with it,” he said.

Duggan said she hopes they return despite the challenges.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to serving many more of our customers that we’ve missed and we hope they come back soon,” said Duggan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the remaining pandemic orders will go away July 1. Businesses and local health departments can keep tougher restrictions in place if they choose, including requiring everyone wear a mask.

Outdoor capacity limits and mask mandates also ended Tuesday. And all businesses can now be at 50% indoor capacity.

Masks are required indoors for people who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

