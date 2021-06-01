Report: Spartans, Tucker hire Saeed Khalif as Director of Player Personnel

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans are reportedly hiring Wisconsin’s Saeed Khalif to be the new Director of Player Personnel, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Khalif would replace Scott Aligo - who left to fill the same role at Kansas - in East Lansing.

He spent the last four years as the Badgers’ Director of Player Personnel, helping them rise in the ranks of recruiting classes, most recently to 16th in the country.

News 10 has reached out to Michigan State to confirm the hire, but have not heard back yet.

