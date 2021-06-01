NB US-127 shut down due to semi accident, multiple agencies responding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Northbound US-127 and eastbound I-96 to US-127 are completely shut down as multiple agencies respond to an accident near Trowbridge Road.

The semi was hauling gravel when it overturned. Minor injuries were reported for the single occupant driver, and he was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Witnesses say the back of the truck swayed and then rolled over, and only the tractor trailer was involved.

Drivers will have to seek alternate routes until first responders can clear the situation.

