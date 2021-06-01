Advertisement

Nadal Off And Running At French Open

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Serena Williams are the headliners of the field....
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Serena Williams are the headliners of the field. (Photos: WikiCommons)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
-PARIS (AP) - Rafael Nadal’s bid for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title has started with a straight-set victory at the French Open. Nadal twice was a point from dropping the third set against Alexei Popyrin but eventually held on there and wound up winning the first-round match.

PARIS (AP) - American teenager Coco Gauff has won her first match as a seeded player at any Grand Slam tournament. The 17-year-old Gauff erased set points before pulling out the opening tiebreaker and went on to beat Aleksandra Krunic. In other action, Venus Williams lost her opening match at the clay-court major for the fourth year in a row. The American veteran’s 24th appearance at the French Open ended in a 6-3, 6-1 defeat against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia.

PARIS (AP) - Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says on Instagram that she has pulled out of the French Open because of an ankle injury. Kvitova says she fell and hurt her ankle during “post-match press requirements” after her first-round victory. She calls it “incredibly bad luck” and hopes to recover in time for the grass-court season.

