Advertisement

Moderna files for full COVID-19 vaccine approval

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - American pharmaceutical company Moderna says it has begun the process to win full U.S. regulatory approval for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults.

Moderna announced Tuesday it has begun a “rolling submission” to the Food and Drug Administration of data from its studies of the two-dose vaccine.

Moderna’s vaccine already has been cleared for emergency use by the FDA and regulators in numerous other countries. So far, more than 124 million doses have been administered in the United States.

Large-scale studies of the shots continued after Moderna’s emergency authorization. The FDA will scrutinize the information to see if the vaccine meets stringent criteria for full licensure.

Moderna is the second COVID-19 vaccine maker to seek full approval, following Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.

Last week, Moderna also announced that its vaccine appears safe and effective in kids as young as 12. The company plans to seek emergency authorization for teen use this month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamel Bomar escaped custody by fleeing on foot from Sparrow Eaton Hospital after an emergency...
Eaton County Sheriff: Man who escaped custody while in hospital has been apprehended
From June 1 until September 30, Consumers Energy is charging for its summer peak rate.
Consumers Energy to charge 50% more for afternoon electricity
COVID-19 restrictions ease for restaurants and bars starting Tuesday
Lampricides tinting Shiawassee river aren’t dangerous to humans

Latest News

A California man is arrested after assaulting an Asian American officer.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attacks Asian American police officer
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
Biden delivers remarks honoring forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
East Lansing Farmer's Market
East Lansing Farmers Market opens June 6 for the season
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, a worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in...
Meat producer ransomware attack disrupts global production