Mental Health Issues In News At French Open

FILE - Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during her match against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the...
FILE - Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during her match against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo. Sakkari won 6-0, 6-4. Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday, May 31, 2021, and wrote on Twitter that she would be taking a break from competition, a dramatic turn of events for a four-time Grand Slam champion who said she experiences “huge waves of anxiety” before speaking to the media and revealed she has “suffered long bouts of depression.”(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The leaders of the four Grand Slam tournaments have reacted to tennis star Naomi Osaka’s stunning withdrawal from the French Open by promising to address players’ concerns about mental health. The pledge came in a statement signed by the same four tennis administrators who threatened the possibility of disqualification or suspension for Osaka if she continued to skip news conferences. Osaka is a four-time major champion. She was fined $15,000 when she didn’t speak to reporters after her first-round victory. Osaka then pulled out of the tournament.

