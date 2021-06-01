M-43 resurfacing project underway in Williamston.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $780,000 to perform resurfacing and pavement marking on M-43 in Williamston from Mullet Street to M-52.

The work aims to provide drivers with a smoother, safer driving surface with fresh pavement markings. The closing of lanes during this work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.

The project will require single-lane closures in each direction and flagging operations. Drivers are asked to please follow posted detours or to seek alternate routes.

The project is expected to be complete on Saturday, June 5 at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

