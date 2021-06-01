Lansing Lugnuts hosting job fair on June 8
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On June 8, the Lansing Lugnuts will be hosting a job fair at Jackson Field. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The job fair will be on the main concourse of Jackson Field. You must bring two forms of ID and your banking information.
They are looking to fill positions in:
- Stadium Operations
- Food & Beverage
- Video Production
- Retail
