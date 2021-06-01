Lansing Lugnuts hosting job fair on June 8

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On June 8, the Lansing Lugnuts will be hosting a job fair at Jackson Field. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The job fair will be on the main concourse of Jackson Field. You must bring two forms of ID and your banking information.

They are looking to fill positions in:

Stadium Operations

Food & Beverage

Video Production

Retail

