Lansing Lugnuts hosting job fair on June 8

(WBKO)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On June 8, the Lansing Lugnuts will be hosting a job fair at Jackson Field. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The job fair will be on the main concourse of Jackson Field. You must bring two forms of ID and your banking information.

They are looking to fill positions in:

  • Stadium Operations
  • Food & Beverage
  • Video Production
  • Retail

