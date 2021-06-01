Advertisement

Kean’s has a bunch of great options when it comes to summer toys for the kids

Here are some great outdoor toys for the summer
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jun. 1, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As we get closer to summer, you might be trying to think of ideas to keep the kids busy during the warmer months. If you’re looking for some outdoor toys to keep the kids entertained this summer, you might want to head to Kean’s Store Company in Mason. From sidewalk chalk, to toy lawn mowers, Kean’s has plenty of fun options for the summer.

