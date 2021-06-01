Judge clears father in self-defense case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan judge has ruled a retired detective acted in self-defense during a shooting last year.

Mike Szymanski, a retired detective with the Hamtramck Police Department, says his son, Steven Szymanski, broke into his home while drunk two different times and assaulted him. Szymanski claimed he used a handgun to defend himself which led to criminal charges.

“There was no case to begin with,” Szymanski said. “It was clearly a self-defense incident and the person who should have gotten charged did not.”

Szymanski’s attorney Todd Flood says Steven had a blood alcohol level of .24.

“His sister and best friend both said he was possessed,” Flood said. “He was coming at his father with the intent to kill him and it was a scary situation.”

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says it conducted a fair and thorough investigation and the incident was turned over to the prosecutor’s office.

The case has now been dismissed and all charges have been dropped.

