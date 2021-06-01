Advertisement

Jets Bolster Their Defensive Line

New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) warms up with teammates Sam Darnold (14) and...
New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) warms up with teammates Sam Darnold (14) and Josh McCown (15) before a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Jets have signed defensive lineman Ronald Blair, who was a favorite of coach Robert Saleh from their days together with the San Francisco 49ers. The addition of Blair on Tuesday bolsters a defensive line that is considered a strength of the Jets.

The Jets waived defensive lineman Sharif Finch to make room on the roster for Blair.

The 28-year-old Blair had 13 1/2 career sacks in 47 games over five seasons with the 49ers, but also dealt with knee injuries since being a fifth-round pick out of Appalachian State in 2016.

Photo: Michigan State Spartans
