Jets Bolster Their Defensive Line

-NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Jets have signed defensive lineman Ronald Blair, who was a favorite of coach Robert Saleh from their days together with the San Francisco 49ers. The addition of Blair on Tuesday bolsters a defensive line that is considered a strength of the Jets.

The Jets waived defensive lineman Sharif Finch to make room on the roster for Blair.

The 28-year-old Blair had 13 1/2 career sacks in 47 games over five seasons with the 49ers, but also dealt with knee injuries since being a fifth-round pick out of Appalachian State in 2016.

