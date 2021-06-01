Food Truck Tuesdays kicking off summer events in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Food Truck Tuesday will be returning back to Downtown Jackson for the summer. This event is located at located at 212 W. Michigan Avenue at Horace Blackman Park.

Food Truck Tuesdays will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15, July 6, July 20, Aug. 3 and Aug. 17.

You will be able to purchase lunch from a variety of quality food trucks, and choose from a unique selection of food items at each.

This event will follow the latest COVID-19 safety guidelines.

