Eaton County escapee arraigned on two new charges, facing nine total

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The man who escaped custody on Monday, May 31 is now facing two additional felony charges.

Jamel Bomar, 36, escaped custody while hospitalized at the Sparrow Eaton Hospital in Charlotte following an emergency medical visit for self inflicted wounds.

He lead police on extensive search before being arrested later that evening in the Potterville area according to Eaton County Sheriffs.

Bomar was arrested on April 24 by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office after he was suspected in multiple vehicle thefts in Eaton County.

He was arraigned at the Eaton County District Court Tuesday morning with two felony charges:

Escaping police custody, a 4-year felony

Resisting arrest, a 2-year felony.

Bomar is currently locked up in the Eaton County Jail. He now faces five felony charges and four misdemeanors, and his bond was set at $100,000.

