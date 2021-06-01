Advertisement

East Lansing Farmers Market opens June 6 for the season

East Lansing Farmer's Market
East Lansing Farmer's Market (WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Farmers Market’s (ELFM) 2021 season will begin on June 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Valley Court Park, 280 Valley Court.

The market season will run from June 6 to Oct. 31 on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guidelines for the market follow:

  • Customers should not attend the market if they are feeling ill, exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
  • While the latest MDHHS Gatherings and Face Mask Order has eliminated the requirement for individuals to wear masks outdoors, masks are still strongly recommended for non-vaccinated individuals by both the MDHHS and CDC at crowded outdoor events.
  • Customers should maintain six feet of physical distance from other customers.
  • Market customers will be asked to use designated entrances.
  • All food should be consumed outside the market area.
  • Animals will not be permitted at the market (excluding service animals).
  • Customers may bring their own reusable bags, but they should fill the bags themselves.
  • Customers should avoid touching products they are not planning to purchase.
  • Customers should be aware of and abide by all market signs.

A list of vendors have been announced at City of East Lansing website.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Jamel Bomar escaped custody by fleeing on foot from Sparrow Eaton Hospital after an emergency...
Eaton County Sheriff: Man who escaped custody while in hospital has been apprehended
From June 1 until September 30, Consumers Energy is charging for its summer peak rate.
Consumers Energy to charge 50% more for afternoon electricity
COVID-19 restrictions ease for restaurants and bars starting Tuesday
Lampricides tinting Shiawassee river aren’t dangerous to humans

Latest News

Benson, Reps. Brixie, Young to announce legislation to expand capacity of Michigan Department of State
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a package of bills.
Governor Whitmer announces Implicit Bias training guidelines
City of East Lansing (Source: WILX).
City of East Lansing offices to re-open to the public on Monday
Northbound US-127 is closed at EB I-96 due to a rolled-over semi.
NB US-127 shut down due to semi accident, multiple agencies responding