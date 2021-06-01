East Lansing Farmers Market opens June 6 for the season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Farmers Market’s (ELFM) 2021 season will begin on June 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Valley Court Park, 280 Valley Court.

The market season will run from June 6 to Oct. 31 on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guidelines for the market follow:

Customers should not attend the market if they are feeling ill, exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

While the latest MDHHS Gatherings and Face Mask Order has eliminated the requirement for individuals to wear masks outdoors, masks are still strongly recommended for non-vaccinated individuals by both the MDHHS and CDC at crowded outdoor events.

Customers should maintain six feet of physical distance from other customers.

Market customers will be asked to use designated entrances.

All food should be consumed outside the market area.

Animals will not be permitted at the market (excluding service animals).

Customers may bring their own reusable bags, but they should fill the bags themselves.

Customers should avoid touching products they are not planning to purchase.

Customers should be aware of and abide by all market signs.

A list of vendors have been announced at City of East Lansing website.

