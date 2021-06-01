DeWitt Twp. Police looking for home invasion suspect
An image of the suspect was captured on a Ring doorbell camera.
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DEWITT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt Twp. Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the person of interest in a home invasion.
The incident occurred in April in the area of Boichot and Stoll roads. An image of the suspect was captured on a Ring doorbell camera.
If you have any information on this person, please contact DeWitt Twp. Police at 517-669-6578 or email Det. Derreck Schaberg at dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.
