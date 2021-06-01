Advertisement

DeWitt Twp. Police looking for home invasion suspect

An image of the suspect was captured on a Ring doorbell camera.
DeWitt Twp. Police are looking for the public's help in identifying the subject who is a person...
DeWitt Twp. Police are looking for the public's help in identifying the subject who is a person of interest in a home invasion.(DeWitt Charter Township)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt Twp. Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the person of interest in a home invasion.

The incident occurred in April in the area of Boichot and Stoll roads. An image of the suspect was captured on a Ring doorbell camera.

If you have any information on this person, please contact DeWitt Twp. Police at 517-669-6578 or email Det. Derreck Schaberg at dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.

DeWitt Twp. Police are looking for your help in identifying this subject who is a person of...
DeWitt Twp. Police are looking for your help in identifying this subject who is a person of interest in a home invasion(DeWitt Charter Township)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Jamel Bomar escaped custody by fleeing on foot from Sparrow Eaton Hospital after an emergency...
Eaton County Sheriff: Man who escaped custody while in hospital has been apprehended
From June 1 until September 30, Consumers Energy is charging for its summer peak rate.
Consumers Energy to charge 50% more for afternoon electricity
COVID-19 restrictions ease for restaurants and bars starting Tuesday
Lampricides tinting Shiawassee river aren’t dangerous to humans

Latest News

East Lansing Farmer's Market
East Lansing Farmers Market opens June 6 for the season
Benson, Reps. Brixie, Young to announce legislation to expand capacity of Michigan Department of State
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a package of bills.
Governor Whitmer announces Implicit Bias training guidelines
City of East Lansing (Source: WILX).
City of East Lansing offices to re-open to the public on Monday
Northbound US-127 is closed at EB I-96 due to a rolled-over semi.
NB US-127 shut down due to semi accident, multiple agencies responding