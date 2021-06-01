Advertisement

Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 862 new cases, 13 deaths over three day period

Coronavirus in Michigan.
Coronavirus in Michigan.(WLUC/CDC)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s COVID spread has now slowed to levels the state hasn’t seen since last year.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 862 coronavirus cases and 13 deaths over the last three days.

State totals are now at 888,581 cases and 19,176 deaths since the pandemic began.

Testing has decreased significantly, with Michigan averaging around 17,000 per day. However, the state’s positivity rate still remains around 3.5%.

One mid-Michigan school reported a new outbreak at Hanover Horton High School with three cases.

Ingham County reports 22,597 cases and 374 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,666 cases and 271 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,994 cases and 83 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,831 cases and 199 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5.705 cases and 103 deaths.

