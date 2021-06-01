COVID-19 restrictions ease for restaurants and bars starting Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Tuesday restaurants and bars will be able to open up to 50% capacity indoors without the six-foot rule and allow their guests to stay past 11 p.m. This is because the curfew, put in place to deter people from congregating and spreading the coronavirus, is lifting.

Lansing resident Javier Hoyos says he stopped going to bars a while ago because of the long list of restrictions.

“I don’t enjoy bars anymore,” Hoyos said, “That’s the best time to party is after ten.”

Travis terns is the general manager of Stillwater Grill. He says the curfew hasn’t been the issue, it’s the social distancing rules.

“Our restaurant in particular is a little small as far as floor space is concerned,” Terns said. “Because of that we can’t fit as many tables on the floor as we’d like. Then, we’re hitting our limit without even hitting our capacity limit.”

He says with removal of the six-foot rule they’ll finally be able to reach the capacity limit. He’s also excited about unlimited capacity outdoors.

“The lift of the six-foot rule is going to make a huge difference as well as the outdoor seating,” Terns said. “We do have a patio which is nice for us. We’ll be able to maximize that. We’ve actually already talked to the landlords in preparation to put an extended patio into the parking lot.”

According to Ryan Harris, he says having all of the restrictions on restaurants has really put a limitation on his job as an entertainer.

Harris said, “Originally music was my biggest source of income. I was doing gigs two or three times a week around town. Shows have been horrible man. I haven’t been able to get any booking or any live venues for me.”

Harris believes it’s not just his industry that will be helped by the lifting of restrictions, it’s the economy as a whole.

“Honestly that’d probably be the best thing for the city and the economy--making money,” Harris said. “We need to open up.”

Among other restrictions being lifted is the six-person per table limit and dance floors.

This set of regulations will be in effect until June 30, followed by even lighter restrictions beginning July 1.

