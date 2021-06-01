City of East Lansing offices to re-open to the public on Monday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents are being advised that East Lansing City Hall and the East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW) will be re-opening to the public for in-person transactions on Monday, June 7.

City of East Lansing employees who have been working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and under previous orders and rules from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) will return to offices and regular hours at both buildings will resume next week.

East Lansing City Hall, 410 Abbot Road Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

East Lansing DPW, 1800 E. State Road Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



Visitors who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or who do not meet any of the other exceptions listed in section five of the June 1, 2021 MDHHS Gatherings and Face Mask Order are required to wear a face mask while inside the City Hall and DPW buildings. Visitors who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks have passed since receiving the final dose of an FDA-approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccine) or meet another exception under the MDHHS order are not required to wear a mask in the buildings but can still do so if they prefer.

Per MIOSHA guidance, City employees who provide proof of vaccination to Human Resources will also be permitted to not wear a mask in the workplace.

In addition to following current mask requirements, visitors to the buildings are asked to continue to practice safe social distancing of at least six feet from others.

While City Hall will be re-opening on June 7, the East Lansing 54B District Court will remain closed to the public except for limited interactions. Court visitors are required to receive prior permission to appear in person at the court and must pre-screen for COVID-19 symptoms and wear face masks in the court facility, regardless of vaccination status.

For additional information about court services, visit www.54bdistrictcourt.com.

Previously, on March 1, the East Lansing Public Library opened to the public and the East Lansing Hannah Community Center has remained open with limited programming since November 2020. The East Lansing Prime Time offices will be re-opening for in-person transactions on Monday, June 14.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

