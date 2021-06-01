Check out the fun happening this summer at Capital Area District Libraries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s been a long time, however, in-person browsing is back at Capital Area District Libraries! If you’re planning on visiting one of their branches, keep in mind that there are still a couple of restrictions in place and please remember to social distance. Also, CADL is kicking off their Summer Reading Challenge that runs until August. The challenge is people of all ages and they’ll be giving away prizes.

