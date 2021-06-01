Canadians want Michigan’s spare vaccines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Canadian health officials want to turn the Ambassador Bridge into a drive-thru vaccine clinic.

With almost 59% of Michiganders having at least their first COVID-19 shot, demand has dropped off. Canadians think those spare doses could now be used at the bridge.

“For the past few weeks we’ve been trying to get these surplus vaccines from Michigan into Windsor-Essex to be able to get into arms, so they’re not going into landfill,” said Windsor, Ontario Mayor Drew Dilkens.

“In Windsor demand outweighs supply while a mile away supply outstrips demand,” said David Musyj, CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital.

There are about 3,000 frontline workers in Windsor that have been allowed to cross the border since the onset of the pandemic. However, those workers are not allowed to get their vaccines in the US.

“There’s a landing area there. We could take over that landing area as a vaccination center where Canadians could drive over, get vaccinated, wait 15 minutes, not even get out of their vehicle, turn around and come back to Canada, and we could do that all day, every day,” said Musyj. “We need the COVID-19 vaccine. We need the Michigan politicians to be saying, this is very important to us, just like Windsor was here for us in March, April last year, we got to be here for Windsor.”

Six weeks ago, President Joe Biden promised the US would send coronavirus vaccines to other countries.

Currently, the US government has not sent any shots to Canada or Mexico.

