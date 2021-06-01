Benson, Reps. Brixie, Young to announce legislation to expand capacity of Michigan Department of State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and state Representatives Julie Brixie (D-East Lansing) and Stephanie Young (D-Detroit) will hold a virtual press conference to announce legislation to expand the capacity of Michigan Department of State branch operations.

News 10 will stream the press conference scheduled for 2:15 p.m.

