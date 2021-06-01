Belmont Stakes Set For Saturday

-NEW YORK (AP) - Essential Quality has been set as a 2-1 favorite for the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. Essential Quality and Preakness winner Rombauer headline a field of eight horses running in the third jewel of the Triple Crown. Medina Spirit wasn’t eligible to enter the race after the New York Racing Association suspended trainer Bob Baffert pending an investigation into the horse’s failed drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby.

