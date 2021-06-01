Advertisement

Belmont Stakes Set For Saturday

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot Rod Charlie and Luis Saez on Essential Quality to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-NEW YORK (AP) - Essential Quality has been set as a 2-1 favorite for the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. Essential Quality and Preakness winner Rombauer headline a field of eight horses running in the third jewel of the Triple Crown. Medina Spirit wasn’t eligible to enter the race after the New York Racing Association suspended trainer Bob Baffert pending an investigation into the horse’s failed drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

From June 1 until September 30, Consumers Energy is charging for its summer peak rate.
Consumers Energy to charge 50% more for afternoon electricity
NB US-127 back open after semi accident
DeWitt Twp. Police are looking for the public's help in identifying the subject who is a person...
DeWitt Twp. Police looking for home invasion suspect
COVID-19 restrictions ease for restaurants and bars starting Tuesday
Jamel Bomar escaped custody by fleeing on foot from Sparrow Eaton Hospital after an emergency...
Eaton County Sheriff: Man who escaped custody while in hospital has been apprehended

Latest News

New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) warms up with teammates Sam Darnold (14) and...
Jets Bolster Their Defensive Line
FILE - Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during her match against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the...
Mental Health Issues In News At French Open
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Serena Williams are the headliners of the field....
Nadal Off And Running At French Open
Photo: Michigan State Spartans
Report: Spartans, Tucker hire Saeed Khalif as Director of Player Personnel