AG Nessel, MSP launch investigation into Boy Scouts of America

They are asking the public to report any instances of abuse that would assist in the statewide investigation.
A statue stands outside the Boys Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas, Wednesday,...
A statue stands outside the Boys Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Michigan Attorney General (AG) Dana Nessel announced her office is launching a joint investigation with Michigan State Police (MSP) targeting the Boy Scouts of America (BSA).

While the AG and MSP work to obtain information surrounding sex abuse allegations that came to light during recent civil litigation, they are asking the public to report any instances of abuse that would assist in the statewide investigation.

“My department has proven our commitment to accountability through similar sex abuse investigations and I believe, with the public’s help, we can secure justice for survivors who endured abuse through Boy Scouts of America,” said Nessel. “We stand ready to fight for those wronged by people they should have been able to trust.”

In addition to employing resources from MSP, the team assigned to the BSA investigation will consist of prosecutors, special agents, and victim advocates from the Department.

“We’re pleased to partner with the Attorney General’s office on this important investigation,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “We understand the critical role our investigators will play in supporting survivors who may come forward in this case and are prepared to leverage resources statewide to address any allegations we receive.”

If you have information about the Boy Scouts of America that you think would help us, please call the investigation hotline at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tips can be left anonymously.

