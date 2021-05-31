Sparrow Medical Minute - Katie Hubbard

Sponsored. An interview with Katie Hubbard, Wellness Coordinator, Sparrow Health and Wellness

Sparrow Wellness Coordinator Katie Hubbard highlights two helpful seminars for senior citizens on May 25: Advance Care Planning and Financial Planning. Planning for the future can feel overwhelming, but these seminars are created to help seniors confidently and effectively communicate their future healthcare and financial preferences.

To learn more and register, call 1-800-SPARROW.