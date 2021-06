Sponsored. An interview with Anmar Razak, M.D., Medical Director, Sparrow Comprehensive Stroke Center

Dr. Anmar Razak, Medical Director of Sparrow Comprehensive Stroke Center, discusses how to recognize the symptoms of a stroke using the acronym F.A.S.T. – FACIAL weakness, ARM weakness, SPEECH difficulties, and TIME to call 9-1-1.

