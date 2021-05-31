More than 500,000 RAM trucks recalled

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A consumer alert for anyone who drives a Dodge Ram Heavy Duty truck.

A recall is being issued for a problem that could cause your wheels to fall off. The recall covers more than half a million RAM 3500 Heavy Duty pick-ups and RAM 4500 cab-chassis trucks made between 2012 and now.

Fiat Chrysler says it does not know of any crashes or injuries related to this specific problem.

Dealerships are now getting the correct training and will replace any wheel studs if needed. Impacted owners will be notified in the next eight weeks.

