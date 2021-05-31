Advertisement

More than 500,000 RAM trucks recalled

The problem could cause your wheels to fall off.
2021 Ram Heavy Duty
2021 Ram Heavy Duty(Sellantis North America)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A consumer alert for anyone who drives a Dodge Ram Heavy Duty truck.

A recall is being issued for a problem that could cause your wheels to fall off. The recall covers more than half a million RAM 3500 Heavy Duty pick-ups and RAM 4500 cab-chassis trucks made between 2012 and now.

Fiat Chrysler says it does not know of any crashes or injuries related to this specific problem.

Dealerships are now getting the correct training and will replace any wheel studs if needed. Impacted owners will be notified in the next eight weeks.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Jamel Bomar escaped custody by fleeing on foot from Sparrow Eaton Hospital after an emergency...
Eaton County Sheriff: Man who escaped custody while in hospital has been apprehended
From June 1 until September 30, Consumers Energy is charging for its summer peak rate.
Consumers Energy to charge 50% more for afternoon electricity
St. Vincent Catholic Charities
Lansing Township Police searching for former St. Vincent Home employee
Motorcyclist killed in Calhoun County accident

Latest News

COVID-19 restrictions ease for restaurants and bars starting Tuesday
Parade returns after 2020 celebration
Parade returns after 2020 celebration
Lampricides tinting Shiawassee river aren’t dangerous to humans
Jamel Bomar escaped custody by fleeing on foot from Sparrow Eaton Hospital after an emergency...
Eaton County Sheriff: Man who escaped custody while in hospital has been apprehended
CheapTickets’ new sweepstakes will pay your student loan payments for you to travel