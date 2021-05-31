Eaton Rapids Outdoor Recreation Center opens for season

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton Rapids Outdoor Recreation Center (ORC) has opened for the 2021 season.

The city converted a former dam into a waterway, making it the perfect spot for kayaking and tubing. While last year’s opening was delayed due to the pandemic, Eaton Rapids’ Parks and Recreation says everything is up and running at 100% capacity.

“COVID restrictions back then were limited to five people on the bus at a time in order to maintain the six-foot distance,” said Cory Cagle, Parks & Recreation Coordinator for the City of Eaton Rapids. “Now we switched it back so that there’s no limit on the amount of people on the shuttle bus. We just require that if you’re not vaccinated you wear your mask. Outdoors and running the boats, no masks are required.”

The ORC asks that kayakers keep track of time or try to be at their destination before closing 7 p.m. They also ask that if you are falling behind schedule to shoot a message to the number provided to give the name your group is under and when to pick you up or how long you will be to make sure you are safe on the river and not lost.

The rec center is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday for the holiday weekend. Rentals are available until 5 p.m. and pick-ups are available until 7 p.m.

The ORC Shuttle is designed for easy transportation from the final destination on the water back to the starting point of Mill Pointe Park. The shuttle runs on a schedule based on departure times from the ORC.

The kayak landings include Bunker Landing for a 2-hour trip and McNamara Landing for a 4-hour trip. Due to low water levels, tubing is not available this year.

“Due to water levels being so low, tubing will not be offered this season,” the center said of its Facebook page. “Unless we receive a high amount of rain, bringing water levels up.”

General Rules include but are not limited to:

All patrons will be required to complete a Waiver of Liability prior to rental

No alcohol is permitted

Life Jacket (PFD) is REQUIRED and is included in the rental fee

Water shoes or sandals are required

The minimum age to kayak is 5 years old

No glass bottles or Styrofoam containers

Pets are welcome, but Pet PFD is recommended

Prices (2021 Season):

$25 for a Single Kayak to Bunker

$30 for a Double Kayak or Canoe to Bunker

$35 for a Single Kayak to McNamara

$40 for a Double Kayak or Canoe to McNamara

$10 for a Pick-up ONLY ($10 per boat)

$15 for a Single Tube to Bunker (not available at this time)

$20 for a Double Tube to Bunker (not available at this time)

$10 for a Single Kayak still-water paddle (not available at this time)

More information on the ORC can be found on the city website and the ORC Facebook page.

