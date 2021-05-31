Eaton Rapids Memorial Day parade is a return to normal

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Traditions return to honor those who were killed defending our country.

Eaton Rapids was one of a handful mid-Michigan communities hosting a Memorial Day parade this year.

Hundreds of people lined the streets early, eager to get back to normal.

“It’s wonderful to be out here without a mask and to watch the band with out masks,” said Kara Barnhart.

One of the biggest draws was the Eaton Rapids High School marching band. It was the band’s first public performance in more than a year.

“Just that we’re able to have a parade and the kids get to be involved. It’s been so long and they’re just excited to do it,” said Sabrina Forbes.

“They weren’t even sure the band was going to be able to march until just a few weeks ago because everything has been up in the air,” said Barnhart.

Last year’s parade was canceled because of the pandemic.

“For us, this is a tradition. My family comes down to the parade every year. It was extremely weird not being able spend time with family and celebrate like we always do,” said Kim Falice.

Organizers said this year’s parade was larger than normal.

“I expected a lot of people this year. Just because we haven’t gotten to do anything like this. I think people are ready to get back to normal,” said Forbes.

“Oh my gosh it’s amazing to be able to actually come out and see everybody. Everything is like normal,” said Falice.

Barnhart is hoping this is a sign of more what’s to come.

“I think it’s going to slow down and go away and we can just all be normal again,” said Barnhart.

Michigan’s remaining outdoor restrictions are lifted Tuesday. Indoor restrictions will be lifted July 1.

