Eaton County Sheriff: Man who escaped custody while in hospital has been apprehended

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - After an exhaustive search, a man who escaped police custody while in the hospital has been found. Jamel Bomar, 36, had escaped from custody in the early morning by fleeing on foot from Sparrow Eaton Hospital following an emergency medical visit.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bomar was taken to the hospital over the weekend with fresh wounds to his neck and chest area that were self-inflicted. He was handcuffed wearing just underwear at the time of his escape.

Audrey Gross is a Home Care Nurse for Sparrow. She was visiting a patient overnight when she looked out the window and saw two nurses in the parking lot, who she said were acting nervous.

“One of the nurses was actually going into the trees and along the railroad tracks and stuff. Then I started seeing an ambulance that was going around the street flashing lights into neighbors’ yards,” Gross said. “Then probably around 4:00, 4:30, I saw a couple sheriff vehicles coming to the parking lot and they kind of stopped with their lights on.”

She spoke with the hospital’s health supervisor, who explained the situation to her.

“He told me there was a couple sheriff’s officers that were with him and he was able to escape,” Gross said. “[He] kind of shoved the officers out of the way and took off running on foot.”

Michigan State Police and Charlotte Police assisted the Eaton County Sheriff with patrolling and tracking using K-9s in the area before he was found and taken back into custody.

Bomar was arrested in April, suspected of multiple car thefts and an attempted home invasion. He was suspected of stealing multiple vehicles in Eaton County, including a 2007 Mercury Mariner and a grey Cadillac CT6.

A K-9 unit from the Michigan State Police are assisting the Eaton County Sheriff's Office with tracking a man who escaped custody and fled on foot in Charlotte. Charlotte Police are patrolling the area. (WILX/Alyssa Plotts)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.