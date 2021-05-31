Advertisement

Consumers Energy to charge 50% more for afternoon electricity

If you are a Consumers Energy customer, heads up!
From June 1 until September 30, Consumers Energy is charging for its summer peak rate.
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy customers could soon start paying more on their electric bills.

From June 1 until September 30, Consumers is charging for its summer peak rate. Electricity used between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday will cost one-and-a-half times the normal rate.

Consumers say there is a greater demand for power during these times, so it costs more to generate electricity.

If you need help paying your bill, contact Consumers Energy or call 2-1-1.

