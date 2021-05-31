CheapTickets’ new sweepstakes will pay your student loan payments for you to travel

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - CheapTickets wants to pay your student loans for a full year, and in return, they want you to travel.

The travel site conducted a survey on how student loans affect travel plans for recent graduates.

The results showed one in four students said travel would be their number one investment if they didn’t have the burden of a student loan payment.

So CheapTickets decided to launch a sweepstakes to pay people’s student loans for a full year to allow them to travel.

Starting Monday, graduates who are 20 and older can enter at cheaptickets.com/students.

Winners will receive $4,716, which the average yearly student loan payment at $393 per month.

Additionally, CheapTickets is throwing in $250 in travel money to get winner started on planning their next trip.

The contest runs through June 6.

