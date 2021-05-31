Advertisement

American Airlines joining Southwest in extending alcohol sales ban

Passengers will have to wait until September 13 to order a mid-flight drink.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - American Airlines says it will not resume alcohol sales in its main cabin until September.

Passengers will have to wait until September 13 to order a mid-flight drink. That date coincides with the end of the transportation security administration’s mask mandate for all planes. The decision to extend the alcohol ban follows a recent assault of a Southwest flight attendant that resulted in a serious injury.

On May 24, Southwest flight attendant’s union president Lyn Montgomery sent a letter to CEO Gary Kelly detailing the facial injuries an attendant suffered, including two lost teeth, after being assaulted by an intoxicated passenger.

Montgomery stated that between April 8 and May 15, there were 477 passenger misconduct incidents on Southwest flights.

Vice president of flight service Brady Byrnes stated the reasoning behind the airline’s decision in a memo sent to flight attendants on Saturday.

“Over the past week we’ve seen some of these stressors create deeply disturbing situations on board aircraft. Let me be clear: American Airlines will not tolerate assault or mistreatment of our crews. While we appreciate that customers and crewmembers are eager to return to ‘normal,’ we will move cautiously and deliberately when restoring pre-COVID practices.”

The Sept. 13 date corresponds with the federal face mask requirement for airplanes, airports, and other modes of transportation that presently runs through September 13.

