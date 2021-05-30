Veterans reflect on Memorial Day, say it’s important the fallen are given the respect they deserve

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Memorial Day weekend continues Veterans reflect on their time as the community honors their fallen heroes. Local Veteran Miles Warren says that his family pays the ultimate sacrifice when he is gone for long periods of time.

“I’ve lost a good chunk of the time that I would have to spend bonding with my three year old and my wife of course is having all that time of having to try tp take care of him, manage finances at home with me gone, it can be quite stressful,” said Michigan Army National Guard Officer, Miles Warren.

Warren says it’s important to check in on Veterans as they mourn their losses.

“It’s important that you give them the respect that they need. So whether that’s giving them space, helping them, just listening to them as they talk through their concerns. This is Memorial Day so another great way to do that is to show respect to the people that do serve,” said Warren.

Local Veteran Michael Austin says it is crucial to provide mental health services for Veterans, especially those returning home.

“Would be a great help to them to rejoin society and spend some time getting their minds reintegrated into society when they come home. There’s a very big need for that that is why their is so much suicide among our young kids and our young veterans coming home right now they really do need the help,” said Austin.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.