Police probe death of man found on Detroit freeway ramp

DETROIT (AP) - Michigan State Police were investigating after the body of a man was found early Sunday on an Interstate 75 ramp in Detroit.

Authorities believed the man was hit by a vehicle, which fled the scene.

Police said the man’s body was found around 1:45 a.m. partially on the roadway on the southbound Gratiot Avenue ramp. He was declared dead on the scene, but had not been publicly identified.

Investigators said there was evidence on the man’s body of impact with a vehicle. A witness told police she saw a dark-colored SUV driving near the scene at the time of the crash, according to Michigan State Police.

Authorities were trying to collect video in their investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.