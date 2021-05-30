Motorcyclist killed in Calhoun County accident

CALHOUN CO., Mich. (WILX) - A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Calhoun County Sunday afternoon.

According to Calhoun County Sheriffs, the accident happened when a car turned in front of the motorcyclist driving eastbound on W. Dickman Rd at the intersection of Wyndtree Rd.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was a 50 year old male and died at the scene. The identity of the man was not given by police.

Investigators say drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor and the Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Team is still investigating the accident.

