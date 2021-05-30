Advertisement

Lifeguards up for discussion in Lake Michigan beach town

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) - A popular Lake Michigan beach town has been discussing whether to bring lifeguards back to the waterfront.

The South Haven Beach Safety Committee recently voted against recommending lifeguards or a second line of buoys, said City Manager Kate Hosier.

The committee’s work will be reviewed by the city council in South Haven, 60 miles southwest of Grand Rapids.

Three people drowned in the area last summer and there were 23 rescues. The city stopped using lifeguards in 2001.

“It’s undisputed that lifeguards make a positive impact on beach safety,” committee member Kameron Daugherty said at a May 20 meeting.

Some members said South Haven residents should vote on whether to hire lifeguards.

South Haven uses a flag system to warn people about Lake Michigan conditions. South Haven Area Emergency Services recently bought a drone that can drop a flotation device to swimmers struggling in the water.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brigadoon Cottage catches on fire
Crews battle fire at Brigadoon Cottage on Mackinac Island
St. Vincent Catholic Charities
Lansing Township Police searching for former St. Vincent Home employee
Michigan State Capitol Building
Michigan bills look to tighten the definition of marijuana
A judge exceeded his authority when he barred a Flint-area prosecutor from making a beneficial...
Michigan teens accused in ’17 fatal rock incident win appeal
Motorcyclist killed in Calhoun County accident

Latest News

Brigadoon Cottage catches on fire
Crews battle fire at Brigadoon Cottage on Mackinac Island
Motorcyclist killed in Calhoun County accident
Veterans Reflect On Memorial Day Weekend
Veterans Reflect On Memorial Day Weekend
American flag
Veterans reflect on Memorial Day, say it’s important the fallen are given the respect they deserve