Lansing Township Police searching for former St. Vincent Home employee

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Township Police are currently looking for a former St. Vincent Catholic Charities employee, after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl at the facility.

Police say 30 year old Brett Donald Fellows is accused of committing “more than one” sexual assault with the teen between January and February this year.

It all started on February 28, 2021, when police received a Child Protective Services referral regarding the alleged assault involving an adult male employee at St. Vincent Home at 2828 W. Willow St., and a 16 year-old female protected party placed at the facility, according to a news release sent to News 10.

The Lansing Township Police Department’s investigation was presented to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office and on May 27, the ICPO issued a three-count, Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree arrest warrant for Fellows.

If you have any information regarding this case, police urge you to contact Detective Randy Volosky at 517-999-0291.

St. Vincent spokesperson Andrea Bitely sent a statement to News 10 regarding the investigation.

St. Vincent Catholic Charities (STVCC) is fully cooperating with law enforcement as well as the prosecutor’s office on serious allegations of abuse and neglect from a former Children’s Home employee, who was terminated on March 1, 2021. These alleged actions are completely contrary to our mission; STVCC exists to protect and care for children in crisis. We recognize this employee’s actions will have a negative ripple effect that will impact the Children’s Home many years to come. We are continuing discussions with MDHHS and hope we’re able to focus our efforts on re-building a program that will provide the highest quality of care, the best and safest environment for children in crisis and the right forms of management for children in our care. Our thoughts and prayers are with all children who are victims of crimes.

