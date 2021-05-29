Two local men are being recognized as heroes for saving a man from a burning truck

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Two men are being recognized for saving a man from a burning truck two weeks ago. Nathan Lott recounted the moment he saved Mike Lee from a the truck, just seconds after a brutal crash near Meridian and Columbia in Mason.

“I just pulled him out ... It’s a pretty steep hill so I just tried to pull him at an angle,” Lott said. “I was just trying to get him away from the fire.”

Two weeks after the incident Lott, along with Robert Barkham, were recognized by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department for their bravery in saving Lee.

Lee said, “The only thing I remember is the good Samaritan basically waking me up out of my truck and telling me we have to go.”

Lee is currently recovering at Sparrow Hospital with broken feet, ankles, legs, pelvis and back. He says he doesn’t remember the incident, only being rescued.

“I obviously trusted him,” Lee said. “I could begin to smell and see some black smoke. This gentleman and another gentleman grabbed me and moved me a good 50 yards away or so.”

It took what one might describe as super heroic strength to get Mr. Lee out of the truck.

Lott said, “I just grabbed the door and bent it around so I could get to him to get him out.”

Now all that’s left of Mr. Lee’s Ford pick-up is dried liquid metal and the remnants from what used to be the engine.”

“A lot of the body of those Ford pick-ups are aluminum, so the fire just melted it,” Lott said. “It was such a hot fire, it just melted that truck.”

“Are the injuries taxing? Yes. But the idea that I’m alive is not,” Lee said. “There was no other alternative.”

Lee says he and his family are grateful to Lott and Barkham, who saved him from what would’ve been a certain death.

“The message that I have for them is ‘thank you’,” Lee said. “Really a whole lot of love, even though I don’t know either one of them. I don’t know any other way to describe it because I get the opportunity to continue to live about my life.”

Both Lott and Lee hope to meet each other once Lee is released from the hospital.

Mr. Lee is encouraging people in similar situations to stay positive. He said he’s also grateful for the nurses and doctors who have helped him heal.

