Advertisement

Teen graduates from high school, community college at 15

A 15-year-old girl in western Michigan has graduated from high school and a community college.
A 15-year-old girl in western Michigan has graduated from high school and a community college.(Source: Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD CITY, Mich. (AP) - A 15-year-old girl in western Michigan has graduated from high school — and a community college.

Voca Ford received diplomas from Tri County High School in Montcalm County and Grand Rapids Community College, WOOD-TV reported.

“When I was in kindergarten, I took third grade reading,” Ford said. “When I was in sixth grade, I took algebra, which is technically a freshman course.”

Ford even stepped in to cover for a middle school teacher who couldn’t teach because of the coronavirus.

“It’s cool from my perspective,” she said. “Students respect me, which is great. Most of them anyway.”

Ford said she would like to attend an Ivy League school and become a psychiatrist.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Reed
UPDATE: Missing 76 year old woman has been found
Two local men are being recognized as heroes for saving a man from a burning truck
(Source: WILX)
Michigan car crash victims could lose care under new rules
53-year-old Lansing man found deceased in possible drowning
Bear sighted in Olive Township

Latest News

Memorial Day Weekend Plans
Memorial Day Weekend Plans
Wind Surfers head out to Lake Lansing.
Ingham County parks reopening, families already out enjoying the holiday weekend
Danny Fenster, the magazine's managing editor, was detained at Yangon International Airport as...
Family hopes for return of US journalist detained in Myanmar
Two local men are being recognized as heroes for saving a man from a burning truck