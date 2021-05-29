Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing 76 year old woman has been found

Sharon Reed
Sharon Reed(Ingham County Sheriff's Office)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says Sharon Sue Reed has been found safe.

Reed went missing Saturday around 5:30 p.m. and was last seen on the 4300 block of Swan Rd. in White Oak Township.

When she went missing, she last seen wearing a dark colored shirt possibly a sweatshirt and jeans, maybe wearing a light colored or purple jacket.

