UPDATE: Missing 76 year old woman has been found

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says Sharon Sue Reed has been found safe.

Reed went missing Saturday around 5:30 p.m. and was last seen on the 4300 block of Swan Rd. in White Oak Township.

When she went missing, she last seen wearing a dark colored shirt possibly a sweatshirt and jeans, maybe wearing a light colored or purple jacket.

